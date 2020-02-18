CAPTION – Morgan Stackhouse

Senior Dylan Robinson fights for the ball against The Meadows.

The Lincoln County Lynx Boys basketball team had another successful weekend as the end of the regular season approaches. After last week’s losses, it was up to the Lynx to, as coach Sean FitzSimons put it, “come together and do what they do best.”

Their first challenge came Feb. 7 against the Calvary Chapel Lions. While their last meeting saw the Lynx emerge with a narrow four-point victory, this time the team was hungrier for a win.

Their victory was almost guaranteed in the first quarter, where the boys of Lincoln County scored 17 points to the Lions’ six. This gap was just too much for Calvary Chapel to overcome, and while they got closer to matching the Lynx’s ferocity as the game rolled on (the Lynx switched out some of their first-team players to avoid any injury), it was too little too late. The Lynx walked away victorious, 67-40.

Cody Zile put 16 points on the board while also standing out on defense by recovering 13 rebounds and stealing the ball four times. Dylan Robinson, one of the fastest members of the team, put up 15 of his own points, while also bringing in four rebounds and one steal. Kobe Kelley scored 13 points and had five assists. Talon Phillips had 10 points.

Next up were the Meadows Mustangs the following night. Last time the Lynx faced Meadows, the game ended with a significant loss. This was a home game, and it was senior night at that, so before the game got underway, the seniors on the basketball team and the pep band were recognized alongside their families.

Lincoln started strong, dominating the first quarter, but there was a bit of tension in the second quarter when Meadows began pushing back, outscoring the Lynx and bringing Lincoln County’s lead to within only five points. While the momentum seemed to be in the Mustangs’ favor following halftime, the Lynx buckled down and extended their lead, dominating the entire second half and ultimately winning the game 70-57.

Zile and Kelley performed well, scoring 22 points and 21 points respectively, while Robinson and Mason Thornock scored 13 and 10. On defense, Zile was once again a major rebounder, recovering 13 while Phillips did his part as well with 10 rebounds. Between Zile, Thornock and Kelley, the Lynx stole the ball seven times, showing a more aggressive but still cohesive play style.

The following week saw the Lynx face off against another recent opponent: the Adelson Lions. The Lynx were able to outmatch their opponents considerably, with Adelson only managing to outscore the Lynx in one quarter. The game ended with a 73-52 win for the Lynx.

Once again, Kelley and Zile were major scorers, putting up 21 and 17 points respectively, while Robinson did his part with 10 points. Zile was able to pull in 10 rebounds, and following him was sophomore Tyler Torrealday, who recovered seven rebounds of his own.

The final two games of the regular season will take place in Needles, California and Laughlin Feb. 13-14. The Lynx’s current record is 15-8 overall and 10-2 in their league, second only to Meadows.

