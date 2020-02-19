CAPTION – Dave Maxwell

John Hansen waits as teammates get in position before making a move. PVHS has an important game with Sandy Valley on Friday for a playoff seeding.

Pahranagat Valley poured in 31 points in the first quarter Feb. 6, their highest single-quarter output this season, and raced off to a 60-32 win over Word of Life.

Jamison Miller led the way as the boys pounded the ball inside to him for lay-ins. He finished the quarter with 15 of his game-high 18 points.

The rest of the scoring was taken up by Ira Bowman and John Hansen. Preston Higbee dropped in a couple of 3-point shots.

Coach Michael Strong played most of the second team the second quarter. They didn’t do as well, getting outscored by Word of Life 10-2.

With the starters back in, the Panthers played well in the second half, getting 27 points to complete the final score.

Behind Miller in scoring for PVHS was Bowman with 12. In all, nine Panther players scored.

Word of Life was led by Anu Mahay’s 21 points.

On Friday night the team played a bit tougher game with a scrappy, although winless Indian Springs team and earned a 76-55 victory.

It marked the first time Pahranagat has scored at least 70 points so far this season.

Jamison Miller had a career-high 30 points, as the ball went in to him at the center position over and over. Bowman had 21 points.

“We knew we had a height advantage there over the much shorter Thunderbirds. He got a lot of rebounds and put backs off missed lay-ins. We definitely took advantage.”

A good first half helped the boys build a 35-24 lead and they came out roaring in the third quarter, scoring 28 points to fashion a 63-38 lead.

Subs played most of the fourth quarter and hit the 71-point mark with 2:24 remaining.

“We are starting to put together longer stretches of good basketball. We want to keep this momentum going forward,” said Strong

Pahranagat (15-9, 5-2) won a game at Beaver Dam (6-15, 3-6) on Feb. 11. The win clinched a spot in the Region II playoffs in Las Vegas Feb. 20-22.

The final game of the regular season is Feb. 14 with Sandy Valley (9-8, 5-2). The game could determine who takes the No. 3 and No. 4 spot into the Region II playoffs.

The Region II playoffs are Feb. 20-22 at various schools in Las Vegas. Jackpot (16-2), Owyhee (13-8) and Wells (12-9) are the top contenders in the 1A East.