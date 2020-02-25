The hills are alive with the sounds of preparation as dozens of cast and crew prepare for Lincoln County High School’s rendition of “The Sound of Music.”

With a story that has captured hearts and minds ever since the von Trapp family first sang their melodious tunes, the students of the community hope to reflect that same spirit of love and hope that makes the tale so unforgettable.

With a cast of 24 people, this promises to be one of the more intricate plays in recent school history, with wonderful Austrian countryside scenery provided by the Escobedo family in Panaca. The production leads are Joanna Ahlstrom, playing mischievous Maria Rainer, and Chance Christensen, cast in the role of the strict Captain Georg von Trapp. Other actors include Kassidy Mathews as the Mother Abbess, Sierra Philips as Sister Berthe and cunning Max Detweiler, played by Braeden Plunkett. But, it isn’t just high schoolers that will be filling the ranks of the actors; a few elementary and middle school children will be taking up the positions of characters like Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl von Trapp (played by Benson Bleak, Olivia Lester, Kensley Bleak and Audrey Pearson respectively).

This play has been a labor of love for the cast and crew ever since they started practicing in early January, and as of the writing of this article, most have already memorized their lines and are prepared to give the audience the show of a lifetime. The eight crew members have also been hard at work making sure the sets and sound are up to par.

Production heads Cherry Larounis and Pete Petersen will help to ensure the people of Lincoln County get a show they’ll never forget. Come by and join their happy song at 7 p.m. Feb. 17-21 at the Neldon C. Mathews auditorium.