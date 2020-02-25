Mary Cordle

Bonni Smith, Sarah (Pete) Getker and Mike Anderson at the annual Retired Public Employees of Nevada Christmas party.

The Lincoln County Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada (RPEN) held its annual Christmas party at the Caliente VFW Dec. 14.

With state president Ruth Kilmer attending, it was announced that fees will go up from $4 to $7 a month and there is a need for a state delegate. If you want to be a delegate, contact chapter President Sarah (Pete) Getker.

At the party, Bonni Smith was presented the Pat Fladiger Award for “service above self.” Getker told the group that Smith is always ready to do whatever is needed with a smile.

A lunch of turkey, ham and all the fixings was served by Indiana Adams and Ladies’ Auxiliary members. Mary Brose organized the event.