Mary Cordle

From left, TSgt. Ryan Garff, TSgt John Rice, MSgt Donald Gray, MSSGT Jack Horner (quartermaster at Post 7114), SMSgt Walter Shivel, MSgt Jarrod DeLong, TSgt Andrew Zacharias

The visiting Air Force squadron hosted a barbecue at the VFW Post 7114 Feb. 8 as a thank you to the post and the community for making them feel welcome. The squadron cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. The Auxiliary provided salads.

The 729 ACS – Hill Air Force Base; 109 ACS – Utah Air National Guard; 147 CBCS – California Air National Guard; 134 ACS – Kansas Air National Guard; 726 ACS – Mountain Home Air Force Base and 115 FW – Wisconsin Air National Guard were deployed to the Nevada desert to provide remote radar capability for the Red Flag exercise. Air control squadrons provide tactical command and control over contested airspace. Remote radars are essential to mission success, providing visibility of airspace for hundreds of miles. Controllers use this data to provide real-time direction to airborne assets within the airspace.

On Feb. 10 the squadron paid a visit to Caliente Elementary School.