The Caliente City Council met Feb. 6.

During public comment, Don Deever with UNR Extension announced that free radon kits would be available both after the meeting and at the Extension Office on Lincoln Street.

A resident of Caliente told the council that they hoped the city can be consistent about putting meeting agendas on both the city and state website. The last agenda posted on the city website was Jan. 9 and the last posted to the state website was Jan. 23. According to Nevada revised statutes, agendas should be posted.

The discussion on the rates for mobile food vendors parked on city property was again tabled. Councilman Jamin Hunter told the council they had a few more details to work out. It should be on the next agenda.

Mayor Steve Rowe said he had to ask that the problem with unregistered vehicles parked on city streets be on the agenda. He noted, “They have been parked on streets for years, some without wheels and on blocks, making it difficult for the fire truck street cleaning. I’d like to see in the next power bill a note put in there asking people who have unregistered vehicles to have them moved.”

He asked Attorney Franklin Katschke to look into it for the next meeting.

Councilman Tommy Rowe added, “I just want to remind the council, we are not Las Vegas or California.”

The council approved local business owner Susan Devroy’s request for City of Caliente support in applying for a USDA Rural Business Development grant to fund the necessary repairs/ upgrades to Clover Street businesses. Devroy said there are no matching funds. Councilman Rowe said he thinks anything that would improve the city’s looks will be approved by the council. Councilmen Joe Livreri and Sean FitzSimons made the motions.

The line-by-line description of each charge on the City of Caliente utility bills was discussed. Residents pay $112.32 on their monthly bills before adding in electricity. The electric meter charge is passed on by the Lincoln County Power District (LCPD) and is a countywide charge. Caliente charges $3 per property and that goes back to the LCPD.

Councilman Livreri told people the fire-truck fee is intended to support the fire department. Mayor Rowe said it was set up to pay for a fire truck and that changed but past councils never changed the wording. The fire department has bought two used trucks and is still paying for them.

A discussion about the Main Line Adder charge caused a bit of confusion during the meeting. This is a LCPD base charge and should be removed from the utility bill. It was asked that when Ken Dixon brings information back, he provide a date of when the charge will be removed from the bill. Dixon said the charge won’t be coming off and asked to table this so he could gather information. The item was tabled with the comment that LCPD representatives should be at the next meeting to update the council.

During a discussion on street maintenance and tree limbs, Patsy Dye told the council that her family can’t get their motorhome out of their backyard since the council changed the alley to B Street. She said it never gets maintained since Jerry Carter left. Carter ensured work was done and had tree limbs cut as necessary.

Terry Dye told the council, “As long as you are claiming it as a street, there are NRS regulations on the vertical and horizontal clearance on any street you are getting paid for. We just want to get our motorhome out. We pay taxes and now that the alley is a street the city is getting taxes on, I can’t even get my pickup down there.”

Mayor Rowe told Dye he would try to get the Honor Camp to look at it.

Next, the council agreed to submit a letter of support to Lincoln Country for the FLAP grant appreciation.

Councilman Hunter told the council he has been getting a lot of comments and questions from the public on the new hire for utility clerk that he can’t answer. People are asking “why we have on our books … you need to be a citizen of Caliente when there is no scoring for that during the interviews … I think the council needs to look at it and come up with some interview practices.” It states on the application that city employees must live in Caliente.

Bonni Smith said, “I know with Grant’s contract the city provides him a vehicle to go back and forth to Panaca. Are we paying for her gas to go back and forth to work?” She was told no.

Mayor Rowe, along with fire chief George Rowe, sheriff Kerry Lee and a few EMTs took a tour of Clover Creek Organics. Mayor Rowe said everyone was impressed. The business’ Certification of Occupancy has been submitted.

During public comment, Sheryl Johnson told the council she would like to reinforce Councilman Hunter’s position on the hiring policies. “It needs to be on the agenda and actually happen, somebody to look at these policies and make decisions and then, as a council, stand by the decisions that you make.”

Meters will be read Feb. 18-19.

The next Beautification Committee meeting will be Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

The next Planning Meeting will be Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

Next council meeting Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.