The school board of the Lincoln County School District met Feb. 10 to discuss the future of the district, from projects to people.

The schools began by presenting their reports.

Pahranagat Valley Elementary School (PVES) recently completed AIR testing, which is a series of surveys asking kids about how safe they feel in their school. This test was also the subject of other school reports later on, and in every case, PVES included, the kids felt safe in the environments they learned in.

Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) was next to report. In discussing the survey, the school focused less on safety and more on the long-term fate of student graduates. The school went to great lengths to contact everyone it had on record, and while it did not receive responses from every student, PVHS was able to account for 100 percent of alumni. The only real criticism the school received from the survey was comments about its lack of financial classes. Students wished that they had learned how to balance a checkbook better or had been taught how to do their taxes, but that flaw seemed to disappear once the school contacted graduates that attended after a financial literacy class was implemented. A huge percentage of PVHS alumni attested to attending college or a technical school.

Panaca Elementary reported next on the AIR survey. Pete Peterson had not seen the data quite yet.

Pioche Elementary then talked about the safety survey as well. The student body reported feeling physically safe in the halls, but the administration is committed to working on emotional safety so kids feel they’re being listened to. The school wrapped up the report by stating that it had also done MAP testing, and all students did well, with many exceeding expectations.

The board then moved on to its own business, starting with a commitment to keep Daniel McArthur’s contract as auditor. Since McArthur’s fees have not changed and there will always be a need for his services, the board approved, stating that it looked forward to reviewing the contract that McArthur creates.

Following this, Panaca Elementary’s newest faculty member was officially welcomed to the district. Jamie Cole, who has already been working as the school secretary since the previous secretary moved into the position at the district office, was approved formally.

The next item concerned the need for a paraprofessional at the KW Legacy Ranch. This position is a must as the current faculty isn’t quite enough to ensure that students have enough one-on-one time. The board approved the job opening.

Next up was the approval of the Washington D.C trip for the sixth-grade classes. This year’s trip has been changed from previous years, and the people involved wanted to ensure the board approved these alterations. Originally, the purpose of the trip was to have sixth graders participate in the Arlington wreath ceremony. However, this ceremony has now been moved to a day that falls within the LCSD winter break, so this aspect of the trip will have to be canceled in order for the trip to still happen before the kids get out of school. Despite this change, the board determined that the stories and patriotic sentiment the children bring back from their time in the nation’s capital each time were more than enough incentive to continue the annual event.

The board discussed school district goals and student outcomes before the meeting. During that time, it was determined that to make any real and achievable goals, the board will need the community to be involved in setting goals, so it was decided that invitations will be sent out to members of the community, students from the student governments of the two high schools in the county and faculty members at all levels of education within the county. These people will soon be invited to a goal-setting meeting March 6.

Lastly, the board received and approved a bid to build new bleachers and a new press box at the LCHS football field. The bid was for $39,400, and will be fulfilled by B&L Construction out of Utah.