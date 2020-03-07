Chane “Boot” Steele Cottam, age 39, passed away on February 18, 2020, in Alamo, Nevada. Chane was born July 15, 1980, in Caliente, Nevada. He is survived by his parents Bryce and Colleen Cottam, sisters Cindy (Matt) Higbee and Sugar (Rob) Larzalere along with his nieces and nephews: Shyanne, Brock, Junior, and Flint Higbee, and Emily and Jacob Larzalere.

Chane grew up and lived in Pahranagat Valley and went to Mayville State University to play college football. Once he returned home, he joined the Local 525 Plumbers/Pipefitters Union and worked on many jobs in Las Vegas. Once his health began to fail, he returned home to the valley that he loved. He spent his days golfing, hunting, fishing, or trapping with family and friends. He enjoyed helping people in the valley and telling stories. Chane aka “Mayor” loved his family and friends, and will be missed by all those that loved him.

Funeral services were held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Alamo Ward. A viewing was held prior to the service at the Church from 11:30-12:30 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020. Interment was in the Alamo Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumorturary.com