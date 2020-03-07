The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) and One Nevada Credit Union are proud to announce the launch of Cent$ibleStart, a new, digitally-driven, financial knowledge program to help student-athletes and their families build their financial know-how. This free program will be announced at the NIAA/One Nevada State Basketball Championships and Athletic Director Conference at the Lawlor Events Center Feb. 27-28.

As the NIAA title sponsor, One Nevada is working with the association to inspire Nevada families to build financial strength and stability. A key component of the partnership is providing real financial know-how through over 50 different engaging and informative financial modules that can be consumed in just three to six minutes each.

Courses are available in both English and Spanish and they are designed for use on mobiles, tablets or desktop devices. Topics include budgeting, paying for college, understanding credit scores and reports, banking online safely, protecting your identity and more.

“The Cent$ibleStart program offered by One Nevada to our student-athletes and their families is a great teaching and training tool,” said Bart Thompson, executive director of the NIAA. “Understanding your finances and how to make good financial decisions is key to a strong financial future. Cent$ibleStart will give Nevada’s youth a head start into the real world.”

“It’s all too common these days to feel overwhelmed when it comes to creating the personal financial discipline necessary to stay on the path toward financial well-being,” said Paul Parrish, One Nevada president and CEO. “One Nevada Credit Union is proud to team up with the NIAA to help the next generation and their families learn financial management techniques in a way that’s convenient and understandable.”

For more information about the Cent$ibleStart program, contact Lisa Jansen, assistant vice president of Community Engagement for One Nevada Credit Union at (775) 827-3880 ext. 4317 or email her at LisaJ@OneNevada.org.