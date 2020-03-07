Collin Anderson

Gloria Espinosa Rito and Domingo Ruiz at their taco truck, Cocina El Goyis.

There aren’t many options when it comes to fast, delicious food in Panaca, with one exception. Cocina El Goyis, also referred to by many of its patrons as the taco truck, is the one oasis of hot Mexican food in the northern part of the county, and its position near the entrance to Panaca makes it a perfect spot for a wonderfully cooked meal.

Gloria Espinosa Rito runs the kitchen alongside her husband, Domingo Ruiz, making everything from tacos to carne asada fries and everything in between. The truck receives its fresh products from Las Vegas and Cedar City and has been serving Lincoln County for more than two years. During that time, the couple has procured a building, in front of which their truck currently resides and within which they store supplies. While their eventual goal is to open that building as a full-service restaurant, that will only happen if the community continues to support their venture.

“We just need a little more money to make that happen,” Mr. Ruiz said during an interview.

The community seems to love the taco truck’s presence, since people from all over the county pull up to the truck to get their fix. Resse Van Stoy, a Lincoln County resident, says, “The food is so fresh, and there’s so much of it that sometimes I can’t even finish my burrito!” Others around Panaca have mentioned how the food is impressively priced, considering the distance required for the truck to get fresh meat and vegetables.

The taco truck isn’t a Panaca-only thing, however. While it has a permanent spot there Monday to Thursday, 12-8 p.m., what’s the point in having a taco truck if it’s not mobile? On Fridays, the entire Cocina moves to Caliente, where the hours switch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mr. Ruiz says Panaca is steady but slow, while Caliente is a lot faster paced despite the truck only being there two days of the week.

You can also catch the truck whenever there’s a major event in the northern part of Lincoln County. Whether it’s a wrestling tournament, a county fair or a community get-together, Gloria and Domingo are there to supply the venue with delicious food made fresh.