Submitted by Kate Hatch

The Lady Panthers broke in their new breast cancer awareness uniforms Jan. 24 with a win against Green Valley Christian School. The uniforms mean a great deal to the coach of the basketball team, Amy Huntsman, who won a fight with breast cancer just a few years ago.

The basketball team and coach Huntsman would like to thank Emilia Cargill and the Ceno family with Coyote Springs Development and all others whose donations made the purchase of the breast cancer awareness uniforms possible.