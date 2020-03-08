Reading is an important part of everyone’s life.

In keeping with that thought, Lincoln County librarian Sharron Faehling is planning to have a summer reading program. “We have not had a summer reading program in a really long time,” she said when explaining her plans to county commissioners at the Feb. 19 meeting.

“In 2020,” she said, “The state library summer program theme is ‘Mythology: Fairy Tales and Fantasies.’ It is for little kids all the way to senior citizens.”

Offered to all the county libraries in the state, Faehling said, “the curriculum is provided and there is no additional charge to us.”

Pete Gill of Pioche is the Lincoln County bookmobile driver, using a pickup truck to pull a fifth-wheel trailer.

Dave Maxwell

Lincoln County’s bookmobile is planning a summer reading program traveling on a set schedule to each of the communities in the county, tentative beginning date is June 15.

Faehling said the bookmobile serves the northern part of the county during the school year, beginning with Pioche on Monday mornings for a couple of hours. On Tuesday, Gill goes to Panaca and stays until about 3:30 pm. On Wednesday, he goes to Caliente.

“We do have a need for the bookmobile, Faehling said, “and we also need to improve the numbers. Right now, the schools aren’t emphasizing the kids should go out and check out books from us.”

There are only four bookmobiles in Nevada, she said, and Lincoln County has one of them.

Faehling is planning on doing an outdoor summer reading program. “The state wants parents to stay with their kids and do reading together, and I’m thinking no parent wants to be in a stuffy building, so let’s take our bookmobile to the town parks and have it outside where the kids can have fresh air and associate that with reading and having fun. We might do some other fun activities for the kids at the same time. Maybe even a costume day where the kids can come dressed as a favorite character from a book they like. Another idea would be to do something that all the towns would be invited to participate in. It would help bond us better as a county.

“We want to come to Alamo sometimes as well. We want to go where there is a need.”

At present, she said she would like to start the summer reading program June 15 or earlier. As of yet, times, dates and places have not been finalized.