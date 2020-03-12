Senior Center Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Event

A St. Patrick’s Day Bingo & Dinner event will be held at the Olson Senior Center in Caliente on Friday, March 20.

The dinner runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $5 a meal for adults and youth. Kids three and under eat free. The meal includes taco salad and dessert.

Bingo starts right after the meal. The cost is 50 cents a card per game with prizes and cash going to winners.

Proceeds help support the senior center for building improvements. Additional donations are welcome.

Blood Drive set for March 14 in Caliente

The Caliente RSVP office is helping to organize a blood drive at the Caliente Fire Hall, Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Appointments may be scheduled at www.bloodhero.com with the sponsor code CALIENTE or by calling June Taylor at (775) 726-3126. Walkins are also welcome.

Blood donors must be at least 16, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and feel well to give blood. Tattoos are acceptable if done in a Nevada retail establishment and healed.

Donors should eat, drink water before donating blood, bring a photo ID and are encouraged to invite others to give blood.

Boxcar Museum Seeking Volunteers

The Caliente Boxcar Museum will open March 30 and is looking for volunteers to help work two to four hours per week. Normal hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., broken into two-hour shifts.

Organizers would like to be able to open more days a week, but do not have enough help right now. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the Caliente City Hall at (775) 726-3132 and let them know what days and times you would be available. They will provide the information to the museum board.