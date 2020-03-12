Pahranagat Valley High School opened the 2020 softball season with a 16-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain in Las Vegas last week and at the same time the Panther boys routed Sunrise Mountain 17-5.

For the girls, sophomore newcomer Jersey Tsosie was brilliant on the mound as she threw a no-hitter in her first outing to lead the Panthers.

PVHS, coming off an outstanding 27-2 mark last year and the state record seven-time defending softball champions, opened the game with a five-hit, 8-run outburst in the first inning to stun the Miners. Tsosie had a two-run triple in her second time up that inning as the girls pounded Sunrise pitcher Marjorie McCowan.

In the meantime, Tsosie allowed no hits and just one run in the game shortened to three innings by the NIAA 15-run mercy rule. She struck out six and walked two.

The one run allowed, said coach Mike Sparrow, was an unearned run in the first inning.

McCowan took the loss for Sunrise Mountain, giving up 13 hits, and was credited with three strikeouts and two walks.

Jessica Brede, Tsosie, Alexa Lee, Becca Taylor and Taylor Higbee all had at least two hits. Brede led the team at the plate going 3-for-4.

Both Panther teams went back to Las Vegas on Tuesday this week for non-league games with Valley High School.

Tsosie was again the leader for the girls at Valley, racking up six RBIs in leading the girls to a 16-4 win. The Pahrangagat boys lost 6-0 to Valley.

This weekend the Lady Panthers (2-0) will host the Panther Invitational featuring the White Pine JV, Eureka and Beavers Dam varsity, and Moapa Valley JV.

Pahranagat’s games both days will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Panther boys (1-1) will participate this weekend at the Mt. View tournament in Las Vegas.

The girls will have two more home games at the end of March, with Round Mountain Mar. 27 and Lake Mead Mar. 31.

The first league game, with Beaver Dam in Alamo, is April 3.

Following that, there are only three more home games for the girls during the regular season, Mt. View April 14, Sandy Valley April 17 and Lincoln JV May 5.