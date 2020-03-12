As daylight savings time begins on Sunday March 8, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada encourages residents to spring forward with a free smoke alarm and installation.

Through its Home Fire Campaign, residents can request this free service. During the installation visit, Red Cross volunteers will share education information and help residents customize evacuation plans. To request a free smoke alarm, contact the Red Cross hotline number at 775-954-1185. Leave a name, address, and phone number. For more information on the Home Fire Campaign visit https://www.redcross.org/local/nevada/about-us/our-work/ home-fire-campaign.html

Working smoke alarms can double a person’s odds of survival. “The Red Cross wants everyone to stay safe,” said Zanny Marsh, executive director of the Northern Nevada Chapter. “This weekend, please take time to ‘turn and test.’ Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms to protect you and your family against the life-threatening risk of home fires. Since July 1, our volunteers have responded to 84 home fires,” Marsh added. A smoke alarm is key to saving lives. Just consider these home fire facts:

On average, seven people die every day from a home fire.

You have two minutes to escape a burning house.

Three of every five home-fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms or alarms not working.

Smoke alarms cut the risk of death from fire in half.

If your home does have working smoke alarms, check and replace smoke alarm batteries, and practice your fire escape plan with family members. Ensure children know what a smoke alarm sounds like, and what to do when they hear it go off. To learn more, visit redcross.org