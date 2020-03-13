The 2020 Clark County Fair is canceled.

A statement released today on the fair’s website indicated officials are following direction from Clark County Parks and Recreation to cancel all large community events over 250 persons until further notice.

“The Board of Directors and Staff of the Clark County Fair, Inc are deeply saddened to announce that the 2020 Clark County Fair & Rodeo scheduled for April 8-12 will not be held,” the statement read. “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our communities and Nation.”