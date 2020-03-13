April 20 is the date for the public hearing at the county courthouse in Pioche to dissolve the General Improvement District (GID) agreements between Lincoln County and Coyote Springs per the request of Coyote Springs Investments.

Moving forward to create such an ordinance was approved by the board of commissioners Feb. 19.

Emilia Cargill, CSI chief operations officer, senior vice-president and legal counsel Wingfield Nevada Group, previously explained dissolving the GID would allow CSI to better move forward with developing a portion of land on the Lincoln County side.

At the March 2 meeting she introduced Eric Lee, vice-president of operations of Quikrete from the Denver, Colo., regional office. She said Lee had expressed an interest earlier to her in meeting the commission board at one of their regular meetings.

Quikrete, headquartered in Atlanta, is the largest manufacturer of packaged concrete products.

Lee said CSI and Quikrete have been negotiating to put a Quikrete sand and gravel facility on Coyote Springs property in Lincoln County.

Lee thought if the deal is concluded with CSI, the Quikrete facility could employ between 10-20 workers.

What Quikrete is interested in doing on the Coyote Springs site is building “a facility north of the Kane Springs Road “that will be washing dirt and extracting sand.”

Cargill said she feels CSI is very close to being able to have a signed agreement with Quikrete. She said, “Lee was happy to come up. They really like the site, the proximity to Las Vegas, etc.”

No time frame for signing the agreement was given, but Cargill is confident it will be soon.