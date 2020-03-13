School is still on for county students, teachers and staff.

However, athletics and all other extra-curricular activities have been suspended until further notice.

Below is the full announcement from district superintendent Pam Teel.

Dear Lincoln County School District Families, Employees, and Community:

The Board of Trustees, my leadership team, and our community health officials continue to evaluate and respond to the evolving nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety and well-being of our students and staff continue to be our number one priority. It is important to remember that, at this time, no Lincoln County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and most Nevada residents are at low risk of contracting the coronavirus.

In assessing the impact that a school closure would have on our families and community, there are no planned school closures at this time. The goal of the Lincoln County School District is to remain open, provide the essential components of education for our children to continue a sense of stability for our students, employees, and families.

Pam Teel

Superintendent of Schools

What we are doing:

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020

All school, district, and non-district sponsored athletics on Lincoln County School District campuses, extra-curricular activities, assemblies, practices, and events are suspended effective immediately until further notice.

Restrictions on international, in-state, and out-of-state student travel begin on Monday, March 16 th 2020, remain until further notice.

2020, remain until further notice. Employees are avoiding unnecessary travel to other schools and district buildings, except essential personnel servicing our students.

Custodial staff have been directed to prioritize disinfection of contact surfaces throughout our buildings as a proactive approach to preventing the possible spread of COVID-19.

We continue to refine our response to the coronavirus utilizing just-in-time information as it becomes available.

We will communicate on a regular basis through social media, news outlets, Infinite Campus messaging, and email with up-to-date information.

What you can do:

Create a plan for your family in the event of a school closure.

Keep your children home if they are sick, until they are free of fever for 48 hours without the use of fever reducing medications. For Center for Disease Control (CDC) data collection purposes we would appreciate you providing any symptomatic information related to COVID-19.

Reduce your (adult) exposure to crowds.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid touching your face.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. If a tissue is unavailable, sneeze or cough into the crook of your arm (elbow). Do not sneeze or cough into your hand(s).

Please visit the CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/ and click on the At Home link for more information.

Who should seek medical evaluation for COVID-19?

Those experiencing symptoms should not show up at their primary care physician or hospital if it is not medically necessary or have not been instructed to do so by their local health authority or physician. Individuals who are experiencing the symptoms below should contact their local health authority for instructions regarding a risk assessment and, if necessary, submitting for testing, and/or treatment: Ill with fever, cough, or having trouble breathing AND have traveled from an infected area in the past 14 days, OR Ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing AND have been identified by a healthcare provider as a recent close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case or had recent close contact with someone who is being evaluated for COVID-19 infection.

Our local health authority hotline: 1-775-400-0333

In a related letter, the Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) stated, “For the moment, there are no planned school closures. However, we continue to engage with the Nevada Department of Education and seek guidance on closure if necessary.”

The NASS added, “Should a case impact a school directly, individual school districts will update parents, staff, and the community regarding next steps.”

Also related, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) announced it has suspended all NIAA sanctioned sports for all of its member schools effective Monday, March 16.