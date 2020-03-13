Lincoln County senior centers remain open for regular business, according to Lincoln County Human Services director Toni Acuff.

However, people who are ill are asked to stay home and not go into the senior centers or ride the bus.

“We can provide our Senior Center clients homebound meals if they become ill and cannot come into the senior centers, for the duration of their illness,” Acuff said in an email.

The Human Services office remains open during its regular business hours. It is located at 1005 Main Street in Panaca (the old elementary school).

“People can still come to the Food Bank if needed,” Acuff said.

If someone is ill and in need of food, or for any other questions, please call the Human Services office at (775) 962-8084.