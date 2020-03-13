Grover C. Dils Medical Center released the following statement:

Important information for our community and our valued patients.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is creating the need for our facilities to make some necessary changes to protect our staff, residents, and patients. There are no known cases in Lincoln County but the Center for Disease Control is urging all hospitals to take precautionary measures and be prepared.

Here is what you need to know:

If you have or are experiencing any of the symptoms listed below, we respectfully ask that you call ahead to make appointments or before you enter our lobbies or emergency room.

• Fever of 100.4 or greater

• Sore throat

• Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath

• Cough

• Nausea or vomiting

We are available to answer questions and it will be very helpful to us if you advise our staff of any recent travel history.

Also, if you arrive for your appointment at either our Alamo or Caliente Clinic or require services at our hospital and are experiencing any of the symptoms listed we ask that you remain in your vehicle and call our front desk who will notify either a medical assistant or nurse that will assess your needs.

Alamo Clinic: (775) 725-3364

Caliente Clinic: (775) 726-3121

Grover C. Dils Medical Center: (775) 726-3171

Your care and the safety of our staff is very important to us and we appreciate your cooperation during this time.