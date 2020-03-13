Lincoln County Korean War Veterans may be eligible to apply for the Korean War “Ambassador for Peace Medal.” The Veteran or a family member may apply and medals can be awarded to family members who have a Veteran who served but has since passed away.

Information was sent to the local Lincoln County Veteran’s Advocate through a March 1 email from Pennsylvania state senator Bob Mensch who, along with U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, invited Veterans to apply.

The “Ambassador for Peace Medal” was created by the government of South Korea and will be awarded to U.S. veterans in a future presentation ceremony honoring recipients. Eligible U.S. veterans must complete an application and provide a copy of their DD214 for verification purposes by the Korean Consulate.

To be eligible, U.S. veterans must have served in Korea at any time during the period of June 25, 1950 through July 27, 1953. U.S. Navy veterans are eligible if their vessel was assigned to Korean waters during this specific time. UN peacekeeping forces assigned to Korea through December 31 of 1955 are also eligible. Medals can also be provided posthumously to family members with proper documentation.

Applications are available by visiting www.senatormensch.com/Korean-peacemedal.

If needed, applications can be mailed. Completed applications and a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 can be mailed to the Office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey at 200 Chestnut Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Questions can go to 215-541-2388 or email srasmussen@pasen.gov. The deadline for the application is Friday, April 3, 2020.