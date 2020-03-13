Charles A. Monroe

Charles A. Monroe, the son of Ralph and Esther Monroe, was born November 14, 1923 and died on February 24, 2020 at the age of 96. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in both World War II and the Korean War and reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer. After leaving the Navy, he ventured into the business world. He retired from Monroe Associates, a company that developed industrial parks in Garrett and Avilla, Indiana. As President and Owner of the company, Mr. Monroe purchased land, built roads and buildings and then leased the developed property to various companies that provided much needed employment to the local residents. Mr. Monroe also served as President/Director of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company and Kennedy National Life Insurance Company as well as serving on the board of Directors of First Bank of Wapakoneta, which became a branch of Bank One. He also served on the Board of Directors of HiTech Corporation and the Board of Directors of Northern Airlines.

Charlie was a member of American Legion post #49, a life member of the Elks, a member of the Navy ClubFleet Reserve and a Mason. He was a past Commander and life member of the VFW and was active in the post’s Clown Unit for 30 years. As Happy the Clown, he visited hospitals where he made balloon animals and put smiles on the faces of critically ill children. After retiring, Charlie stayed active playing golf and volunteering at the Veterans Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. As a volunteer in the Patient Advocate Office, he helped veterans receive the care to which they were entitled. Charlie was a loving caring and generous person who never met a stranger.

His wife, Dale preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Richard “Dean” Monroe, who resides in St. Marys, Ohio, and his daughter, Nancy Monroe who resides in Caliente, Nevada.

An inurnment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, U.S. Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumorturary.com