Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Nevada has declared an emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This declaration will give our State additional tools and flexibility to respond to this rapidly developing situation, and it will advance measures to mitigate and ultimately contain COVID-19,” Sisolak said in a written statement.

The governor also provided a website, https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/, “for individuals, businesses, and organizations to access federal and [Nevada]-specific guidance & resources to make informed decisions surrounding this rapidly developing situation.”