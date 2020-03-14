Dave Maxwell

Pahranagat Valley Elementary students help unload school supplies donated to the schools in the Pahranagat Valley.

On behalf of the Frias Trust in Las Vegas, the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada donated supplies from the Public Education Foundation March 3 to all the teachers in Pahranagat Valley.

Kimberly Trueba, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, said, “Supporting education in the community was important to the late Charles and Phyllis Frias. Trustee John Mowbray wanted to aid public education and supply rural schools with school supplies.”

Joining Trueba at the presentation at Pahranagat Valley Elementary School were members of her staff along with school principal Brian Higbee and PVHS principal Mike Strong and vice-principal Mike Sparrow.

Students helped unload a pickup truck and a van filled with STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) kits for kindergarten through fifth grade, 250 spiral notebooks, pens, 800 rulers, 125 packs of crayons, pencils, loose paper and more.

Trueba said the reason the Girl Scouts were making the donation “is because we work very closely with public education in Clark and Lincoln County which are in our council region, and it was fitting to come here because we are also developing our new Girl Scout camp here in Alamo.”

The Frias Trust last year donated the former Cowboy’s Dream facility to the Girl Scouts which is in the process of being readied as a camp center.

“We have made great progress on that,” Trueba said. Two Las Vegas firms, architects LGA, and Sletten Construction, will be using local subcontractors to do the work, “and we are currently fundraising for Phase I of the camp.”

Trueba explained Phase I will be 100 beds for both youth and adults as well as programming areas for science, technology, engineering and math.

Five summer camp sessions are scheduled to be held May 31 through June 24, 2020. These will be “preview sessions,” Trueba said, “A bit shorter than others, lasting only three nights and four days. Reservations are open now. However, the fifth session, June 21-24, is already sold out.”

“Frias Frontier” will be the theme of the camp sessions this year.