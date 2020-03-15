Nevada’s closure of schools leads into Lincoln County’s spring break, which means county schools will be closed until at least April 13. Here is the March 15 memo from school district superintendent Pam Teel.

As you may have heard, in light of the increasing concern around COVID-19, Governor Sisolak, after consulting with local and state wide agencies including the Nevada Department of Education, health officials and school superintendents, has decided that all schools in the state of Nevada will close starting Monday, March 16th through Friday, April 3rd. I repeat, after much consulting and deliberation, Governor Sisolak has decided to close all schools in Nevada. With this direction from our Governor, this means that ALL Lincoln County School District schools will close for three weeks starting tomorrow Monday, March 16th. Lincoln County School District will still observe Spring Break April 6th to 9th.

We truly appreciate the support of our Governor in making this difficult decision in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and community.

We are hopeful that students will be able return to school Monday, April 13th.

I know this is a difficult time for all of us, but as a result of the increasing number of individuals who have a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 in Nevada, it now becomes necessary for us to make additional decisions to further safeguard our students, staff, and community.

Over the next few days, our district will be sending out communication to schools, staff, and our communities about specific details on how this closure will be conducted including: access to educational materials (various forms), the offering of nutrition programs for our families that may need this support, and health related services. Through this process, we are committed to providing you with timely information on the LCSD website, Facebook, and Infinite Campus.

Staff guidance will be emailed this evening.

Again, the Lincoln County School District will be closed beginning March 16th through April 9th.