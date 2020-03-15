County schools closed until at least after spring break

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the closure of all Nevada schools until at least April 6. Here is the announcement.

“Today, in coordination with the Nevada Department of Education and district superintendents around Nevada, I have ordered all of the State’s K-12 schools to close for students starting tomorrow and will remain closed, at a minimum, until April 6, 2020.

“NV schools may not reopen until the State Chief Medical Officer evaluates the public health risk & determines when it is safe for each district to reopen. We will continue to be in contact with districts, teachers, & parents & provide updated timeline info as it becomes available.”