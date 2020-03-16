The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Division of Emergency Management is coordinating disaster loan assistance for local businesses.

The agencies are asking Lincoln County businesses that may be impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) to complete and submit forms indicating they have suffered a substantial economic injury. Those forms and more details can be found at https://www.diversifynevada.com/small-business-administration-sba-disaster-assistance-in-response-to-the-coronavirus/.