Unemployment

New unemployment insurance claim video goes live: State continues to encourage online unemployment claims filing

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has published an instructional Unemployment Insurance (UI) video to YouTube. The video, entitled, “How to create a Nevada Unemployment Insurance UINV account online” guides filers through setting up their online account as they navigate the UInv claimant site, ui.nv.gov/css.html to complete their claims. The agency hopes to post the Spanish version by end of day and develop additional videos in the near future.

“We are excited to be able to offer this instructional video to assist our filers online and hope to be able to post more to make their online claim process as streamlined as possible. We highly encourage online filing because it offers the convenience of 24-hr filing, which allows you to practice social distancing,” said DETR Director, Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner said.

Today is also the first day that extended hours (8 to 8 M-F) will be active at the UI Claims Call Centers for those need to file via telephone because they are unable to file online. To file a claim via telephone, claimants must call one of the two state claims call centers: Northern call center: (775) 684-0350 and Southern call center: (702) 486-0350. Claimants located in Nevada rural areas and out-of-state can call (888) 890-8211.

Financial Challenges

Nevada 2-1-1 is the state’s information and referral service for resources including financial challenges. To access the service, dial 2-1-1 or 866-535-5654, text your zipcode to 89821, email nevada211Forms@moneymanagement.org or visit https://www.nevada211.org.