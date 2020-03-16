The Lincoln County School District shared the following parent and family resources and reminders.

Talking to your student about COVID-19 and school closures:

This can be a stressful time for everyone, especially for students. Let them know it’s natural and okay to be worried. Make yourself available to listen to their concerns and provide honest responses. These resources can provide further guidance:

Mental health maintenance:

Coping with stress during infectious disease outbreaks https://store.samhsa.gov/system/files/sma14-4885.pdf

Taking care of your behavioral health: tips for social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak https://store.samhsa.gov/system/files/sma14-4894.pdf



Social Distancing

The gift of social distancing https://community.principalcenter.com/posts/the-gift-of-social-distancing



Remember, community social distancing is at the utmost importance while schools are closed. Please discourage your families from gathering elsewhere, such as group childcare arrangements, as well as gathering at places like a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, etc. This is important, because an ill person may not show symptoms until 2-14 days after exposure. During this time, an ill person can be spreading the virus without even knowing it.

The whole purpose behind social distancing, and the reason schools are temporarily closed, is to slow the spread of illness. This means less people are sick at a given time, which enables the healthcare system to better keep up with the demand. By taking careful measures, we can all do our part as a community to help those who are at a higher risk of developing severe complications.

We appreciate your continued understanding, patience, and involvement as we go through this process!

