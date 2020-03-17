The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) announced it will continue providing breakfast and lunch to students during the school closure.

Student meal distribution will be set up at Caliente Elementary School, Lincoln County High School, Pahranagat Valley High School and Pioche Elementary School. The pickup location will be set up outside the kitchen door at the school site.

The times will be from 9 – 11 a.m. starting March 18. Meals will be provided Monday – Thursday.

These meals are available at no charge for LCSD students.