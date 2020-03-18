To the Citizens of Lincoln County,

On Behalf of the Office of Emergency Management, I want to address COVID-19 in Lincoln County and what we are doing locally to ensure the safety of our community.

We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely, monitoring confirmed cases in the US as well as our surrounding counties and its impact. At this time there are no confirmed cases in Lincoln County. However to continue the safety and wellbeing of our communities we are taking the spread of the virus seriously. We all have family or loved ones that could be affected by the virus and for that reason, we should take it seriously.

We are being cautious not to overreact but instead be prepared and we encourage you to do the same. The Hospital, EMS, Fire Departments, and Law enforcement agencies have been in communication and have implemented protocols and safety measures to ensure the safety of our front lines and first responders. Lincoln County Commissioners have made the determination to close the courthouse to the public, but have provided measures to continue operations of county business through phone, drop boxes, and other online measures. Please know that we are doing our best to track and prepare for COVID-19. For more information refer to the public notice of closure that will be posted on 03/18/2020.

We are asking everyone to please stay calm and have confidence that we have great medical professionals that will be transparent in the event that there is a case of COVID-19 in Lincoln County. The public will be informed. We feel it is important to keep everyone informed. Also, know that we have Emergency Operating plans already in place to handle a pandemic within the county. These are difficult times of uncertainty and speculation, but we live in a great place and are surrounded by great people. As of now, we can all take comfort in knowing that there are no local cases of coronavirus in Lincoln County.

Here are some suggestions of things you can do to help limit the spread and be prepared.

Stay calm, panic will cause more problems than the virus.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Cover your mouth when you cough.

Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more from others in public.

Please limit unnecessary travel inside and outside of the county

Please limit unnecessary social gatherings or public outings

Be prepared. Have some extra food and water on hand.

Support one another in this time of concern and need.

COVID-19 symptoms are fever, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing.

If you feel that you have these symptoms please contact the clinic or hospital for an appointment prior to arriving and notify them of the symptoms that you have. If you call 911 for emergency response please provide the dispatchers information about your symptoms.

If you or someone you know needs assistance please feel free to reach out and we will do what we can to help.

Thank you.

In God we trust.

Emergency Manager

Eric Holt

