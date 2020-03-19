CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is aware of the many issues the closure of our offices is having on the motoring public.

We are currently evaluating ways to provide relief. There are both legal and technical issues to resolve. We will announce specific measures as soon as possible.

We understand the frustration of our customers who are unable to complete in-person transactions. Our offices are closed for the safety of the public and the staff.

Please refer to the DMV website, dmvnv.com, for the latest information.