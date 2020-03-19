Taylor Higbee scoops up a low throw at first base to make the out before the runner arrives in a game over the weekend. Pahranagat Valley was 5-0 before the season was suspended.

Before the NIAA suspension of all high school athletics began March 16, Pahranagat Valley got in a few softball games.

A few days earlier, March 10 in Las Vegas, Jersey Tsosie had six runs batted in, leading the Lady Panthers to a 16-4 victory over Valley High School.

On the mound for Pahranagat, Tsosie allowed five hits and four runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight.

After the NIAA declared the spring athletic seasons would be suspended as of March 16, Pahranagat Valley held their invitational round robin softball tournament in Alamo March 13-14 with White Pine JVs, Eureka, Beaver Dam and PVHS. Moapa Valley JVs couldn’t come because Clark County had already suspended athletics March 12.

Pahranagat started with Beaver Dam. Five hits from Jessica Brede helped lead the way to a 21-7 thumping of the Diamondbacks. Brede was 5-for-5 at the plate, with a home run and single in the first inning, singles in the second and fourth and a triple in the third inning.

She was also the winning pitcher for Pahranagat, giving up seven hits and seven runs in the five inning game. She struck out six and walked only one.

The Panthers banged out 20 hits in the game with Brede, Marlee Hosier and Ryanne Castleton each having multiple hits.

The game with Eureka on Saturday was shortened to three innings because Pahranagat reached the 15-run rule getting seven runs in the first inning and nine more in the second for a 19-3 win.

Later Saturday afternoon, the girls won a 10-3 match with the White Pine JVs who lost to Eureka on Friday.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Pahranagat began to score at least two runs consistently, including a three-run fifth inning. Kami Sterling and Marleen Hosier each contributed RBIs in that frame.

Pitcher Jersey Tsosie allowed White Pine three runs on two hits, struck out 11 and issued eight walks.

It marked another heavy-hitting game for the Panthers. Tsosie, Becca Taylor, Stirling, Alexa Lee and Brede each collected three hits to lead the team.

Unfortunately, as the season has been suspended until further notice, it appeared the Lady Panthers were likely to have a strong hitting team, with good pitching.

After the final game, Sparrow, the assistant coaches and the team went to the high school and had a team party.