The Lincoln County High School track season had arrived.

However, the NIAA has now suspended all sports to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I was really disappointed. After the success of the first track meet I was excited to see what our team could do and see how much we could improve,” Abby Mathews said about the suspension.

Zile added, “I was sad because I like the track meets and the environment of it all, and I felt bad for the seniors because I know they really enjoyed it and they don’t get to finish out the season.”

The returning track members are:

Jayden Heaton – shot put and discus

Alex Rowe – 400 and 800 meter

Sara Decker – shot put and discus

Mcgarren Segler – 800 and 1600 meter

Nicole Finlinson – 200 and 400 meter

Cody Zile – triple jump and long jump

Ashton Showell –800 and 1600 meter

Mae Whimple – shot put and discus

Natalie Wadsworth – triple jump, long jump and 400 meter.

The new track members are:

Ada Heaton – 400 and 800 meter

Mali Meier – 800 meter and the mile

Jake Galley – 800 and 1600 meter

Abby Mathews– 100, 200 and 400 meter.

The track team traveled to Virgin Valley to participate in the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational March 6.

Junior Cody Zile placed third in both the triple jump and long jump. Freshman Abby Mathews placed first in the 200 meters and third in the 400 meters.