Courtesy Don Deever, Lincoln County Extension

Caring for Someone with COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/care-for-someone.html

Cases and Latest Updates

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/index.html

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Coronavirus Page

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Coronavirus FAQs

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

Coronavirus Government Page

https://www.coronavirus.gov/

Government Response to Coronavirus

https://www.usa.gov/coronavirus

How to Protect Yourself

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fabout%2Fprevention.html

National Institutes of Health Coronavirus Page

https://www.nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus

Nevada Health Response

Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health

http://dpbh.nv.gov/coronavirus/

Nevada State Coronavirus Current Statistics

https://app.powerbigov.us/view?r=eyJrIjoiMjA2ZThiOWUtM2FlNS00MGY5LWFmYjUtNmQwNTQ3Nzg5N2I2IiwidCI6ImU0YTM0MGU2LWI4OWUtNGU2OC04ZWFhLTE1NDRkMjcwMzk4MCJ9

President’s Guidelines

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/03.16.20_coronavirus-guidance_8.5x11_315PM.pdf

University of Nevada Coronavirus Info Page

university coronavirus information page