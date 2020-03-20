The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Nevada small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus. Small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the Coronavirus may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million.

SBA assistance is available in all Nevada Counties. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.