State urges uninsured Nevadans to apply for Medicaid coverage

Carson City, NV – The Division of Health Care Financing and Policy (DHCFP), Nevada Medicaid, today announced steps taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanded access to telehealth.

Nevada Medicaid has approved coverage of telehealth services on the recommendation that all insurers cover telehealth. This action was made in alignment with the Governor’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Team. To support this effort and provide resources to providers, the Division has released a Telehealth Resource Guide which is available at http://dhcfp.nv.gov/covid19/.

Additionally, Nevada Medicaid urges uninsured Nevadans to apply for Medicaid health insurance coverage. Nevada Medicaid currently insures approximately 20% of Nevadans, primarily those with low incomes. As a result of Nevada Medicaid’s requirement to provide health care services for low income Nevadans, it has a central role in paying for health care services in the state, including, but not limited to, health care services related to COVID-19.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that people are covered by health insurance in case they need to see a doctor, if we are not healthy, our community suffers,” said Nevada Medicaid Administrator Suzanne Bierman. “In addition, the federal government pays a substantial portion of the cost for these services, which powers our economy.”

Nevada Medicaid urges Nevadans to find out if they are eligible for Medicaid coverage, particularly if they have been recently laid off. Nevadans can check their eligibility for Medicaid and, if eligible, signup for Medicaid and other support services at https://accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov/.

Unlike many health insurance programs, eligible Nevadans may sign up for Medicaid coverage at any time – Medicaid does not have special enrollment periods. More information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/