On March 23, the Lincoln County School District shared the following update.

Governor Sisolak recently announced an extension of the school building site closures. School buildings will reopen no earlier than April 16, 2020, and only upon the approval of the Chief Medical Officers of the State of Nevada after a review of the risk of transmission within the geographic area defined by the Chief Medical Officer. These closures are in response to extraordinary circumstances for which a national emergency has been duly declared by the President of the United States.

This announcement also included a directive from the Governor’s Office to continue to provide food and instructional materials for our students. Per the guidelines offered by the Nevada Department of Education, Lincoln County School District has developed and submitted an Emergency Program of Distance Education, i.e., LCSD’s Learning- at-a-Distance Plan with support from the LCSD Board of Trustees. This was submitted at 2:00 pm, March 22, 2020.

If Lincoln County School District had failed to submit the Emergency Program of Distance Education request, we would be required to submit an updated school calendar indicating our plan to make up these lost instructional days during this COVID-19 school closure period.

• The School District must provide curriculum materials and support Learning-at-a- Distance.

• Each pupil must be contacted by a licensed teacher or long term substitute teacher at least once per week for attendance purposes as well as put in place a method for documenting contact with pupils.

• Licensed teachers and/or long term substitutes will be accessible to pupils through the internet or by telephone during the school’s regularly scheduled hours. All contacts must be documented for attendance purposes.

• At this time, food distribution is considered an essential service during closure; therefore, the need continues for staffing to provide this essential function.

Please note LCSD will be observing Spring Break April 6th -9th and no educational or food services will be provided.