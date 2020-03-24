CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Public Safety want to reassure Nevadans they won’t be penalized for an expired driver’s license or vehicle registration during the closures related to COVID-19.

The DMV has issued an automatic 90-day extension on any DMV document with an expiration date that falls between March 16 and April 30, 2020.

“We’re committed first and foremost to the health and safety of Nevadans. We’re asking you to Stay Home for Nevada,” said DPS Director George Togliatti. “But If you must drive, rest assured that our Highway Patrol troopers are well aware of the DMV closure and will handle each situation appropriately.”

The DMV website, dmvnv.com, has an Extension Letter that motorists can print and present to law enforcement. The extension does not apply to vehicle liability insurance. Motorists must maintain their insurance.

“An expired license or car registration is one thing you don’t have to worry about during the COVID crisis,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “Print out the extension letter if you need to, then take care of yourself and your family.”

The Department is asking Nevadans to call the DMV only for advice on more-complicated issues. Motorists should not call DPS, the Nevada Department of Transportation or rural County Assessors for any DMV questions.

The Department is also developing a web page to address specific concerns related to the COVID-19 closure.

DMV field offices remain closed for the safety of the public and the staff. Offices are expected to remain closed until April 16 at the earliest. Online services remain available.

Links

90-day Extension Letter

Governor’s Declaration of Emergency

DMV Online Services