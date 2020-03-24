LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, March 23, 2020 — Nevada Legal Services (NLS) remains open with staff working remotely to assist with legal issues related to unemployment benefits, SNAP (food stamps), housing assistance, and any other legal issue arising out of the COVID-19 crisis.

We provide free information on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, how to apply for unemployment benefits, SNAP, and other government assistance.

While many non-essential services are closed, the courts and government agencies remain open. You can apply for unemployment benefits and SNAP online. Our mandate from Congress requires us to assist during times of crisis and natural disasters and we are uniquely situated to help anyone who is having difficulty navigating these government programs for the first time.

Call 866-432-0404 or visit NLSLAW.NET.

About Nevada Legal Services

Nevada Legal Services, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving all 17 counties and 23 Indian Reservations in Nevada ensuring fairness and providing equal access to justice for low-income Nevadans.