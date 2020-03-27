CARSON CITY, NV –According to the finalized initial claims data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 92,298 regular initial claims for the week ending March 21, up 85,942 claims, or 1,352 percent compared to last week’s total of 6,356. This is the highest number of claims in State history by 83,353. The previous high was 8,945 for the week ending January 10, 2009.

Each Thursday, the United States Department of Labor Employment & Training Administration (DETR) releases preliminary unemployment insurance weekly claims data for the prior week. Following this release, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation may release its finalized claims data for the same period. Currently, data is available through March 21, 2020. Claims are split into “initial claims,” which correspond to recent layoffs, and “continued claims” which are the regular process of requesting benefits for a particular week. Claimants will typically have a single initial claim, followed by a period of weekly continued claims. The finalized claims number can differ from the preliminary claims number, as the finalized number does not include interstate claims.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims rose to 3,283,000, an increase of 3,001,000 from the previous week’s revised level for the week ending March 21. This is the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the series. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982. Similar to the nation, initial claims in Nevada rose to unprecedented levels in the week due to the temporary closure of business functions throughout the state.

Continued claims, which move slightly behind initial claims, rose slightly in the week to 19,822 from last week’s total of 19,475. Continued claims levels are expected to rise significantly next week.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor can be found at: https://oui.doleta.gov/unemploy/claims_arch.asp. Please note that state data from the U.S. Department of Labor tends to be released more slowly than national data. A State level unemployment insurance claims report for the week ending March 21 can be found here [Weekly Report]. A dashboard for Nevada weekly claims can be found here [Weekly Dashboard]. A monthly dashboard can be found here [Monthly Dashboard]. A dashboard showing county and city claims trends can be found here [County & City Dashboard]. Dashboards are interactive reports that allow you to dig deeper into the data.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350; Rural areas & Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211. Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended.

Other resources for claimants include a NV Unemployment Insurance (UI) Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) document and other helpful information located at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. Online tutorial videos are also available in both English and Spanish and can be viewed on the Nevada Unemployment Insurance YouTube page.