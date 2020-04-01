LAS VEGAS, NV – With support from the Governor, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), Employment Security Division entered into agreement over the weekend to take steps to implement the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) signed into law by the President Friday evening that will expand Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits.

The Employment Security Division is in frequent communications with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and expects federal guidance on the implementation of CARES in the coming days. The guidance provided by the DOL will strongly influence the implementation and launch of the CARES initiative in the Silver State. Additionally, the Department is working with its vendors and other state agencies to determine the swiftest method to implementation.

“I am pleased to see that we are one step closer to being able to address the needs of independent contractors and others who historically have not been covered under our traditional unemployment system. The signed agreement was the first essential step in getting the required funding and administering the programs. We expect to face new complexities that come with launching a new program, but are encouraged by the forthcoming DOL guidance and the Governor’s commitment to Nevadans,” said DETR director Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner.

The Department of Labor is expected to release program guidelines in the near future. Only then can DETR begin the implementation of the various programs, including the $600 UI supplement and expanding benefits to independent contractors, freelancers, gig workers and other workers covered under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) stimulus.

Please note that these programs are not yet available. Self-employed and 1099 workers are advised to monitor updated information at https://detr.nv.gov/Page/COVID-19_(Coronavirus)_Information_for_Claimants_and_Employers for information regarding filing for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

The agency will issue a news release and additional online announcements as guidance is received from the U.S. Department of Labor.