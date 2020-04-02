Courthouse access limited to appointments only

Operations at the Lincoln County Courthouse are being limited to appointments only as a result of the closure of state buildings by order of Governor Sisolak due to the impact on the state of COVID-19.

County Commission chairman Varlin Higbee said, “Right now the courthouse is open by appointment only. Call and make an appointment to visit a specific office.”

He added, “There is a drop box out front for you to drop in any forms, documents and/or payments for a specific office. They will pick it up, process it and mail whatever is needed back to you.”

He noted that the DMV office at the courthouse is closed, although necessary information is being made available for licenses and registrations by logging onto the DMV website in Carson City.

Employees at the courthouse said the drop box “is a large tote and you can place inside the items or written payments.”

When you make a drop, it is suggested you call the phone number of the given office and let them know you have put your documents, forms, payments, etc. (no cash) in the box so they can be quickly retrieved. “Make the call even if you are just leaving a check.”

On the main door to the courthouse are the phone numbers of each of the offices, which are open regular business hours Monday through Friday.

You can also mail in the item, or pay by check, credit card or debit card.

In regards to county commission meetings and other board meetings at the courthouse, Higbee said county internet and computer expert Tracy Lee has been working with Lincoln County Telephone to get the video from the courtroom cameras working again. The audio has been working since the system was installed several years ago, but it has been audio only for some time now. “So, they are trying to get the video connected up and also have a connection with the Alamo Justice Court Annex.”

The same connection will likely be made with the District 7 Judicial Court in Ely when needed.

Higbee said a telephone conference call system is already in place. Those who want to speak regarding an agenda item will be able to call in to the meeting by calling (775) 962-8000. Press 2 for the conference bridge, then dial 65771# to access the meeting and wait to hear your item of interest addressed.

In other words, it will be a meeting with no physical audience.

The next scheduled commission meeting is a special budget meeting on March 30, “and we may also discuss at that time if the commission wants to declare a county state of emergency.”

The April 6 regular commission meeting will be closed to public attendance, Higbee said, but call-ins will be taken on the teleconference bridge.

He said all the details of how to work the system effectively are still being worked out.

Looking ahead to the April 20 meeting, several planned public hearings that day will likely have to be postponed. “It’s in limbo right now; we’ll see what happens,” Higbee said. “There is no way we can have a large public gathering.”