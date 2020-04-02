Info on disaster aid for small businesses

The Nevada Small Business Development Center sent the following information to the state’s small businesses.

The programs and initiatives in the Coronavirus Aide, and Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was recently passed by Congress are intended to assist business owners with whatever needs they are experiencing right now. The Nevada Small Business Development Center (Nevada SBDC) is your First Call for Business Recovery! For immediate assistance regarding SBA Disaster Loan options and current labor laws, please visit us at www.nevadasbdc.org or call us at 800-240-7094.



Quick FACTS on CARES Act



The U.S. Small Business Administration (U.S. SBA) has increased efforts to alleviate the hardship experienced by small businesses by offering a number of loan options, the U.S. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the U.S. SBA Debt Relief Program.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan – EIDL This is the primary loan offered by the U.S. SBA, and allows qualifying entities to borrow up to $2 million at 3.75% interest for small businesses and 2.75% interest for non-profit organizations with terms up to 30 years. All Nevada counties have been declared eligible for EIDL. This loan also allows small businesses the opportunity for a 10k quick cash infusion advance. The 10k advance can be distributed 1-3 days after the completion of the EIDL and does not need to be paid back. The business owner is allowed to keep these funds regardless of the approval of the EIDL. The loan funds may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. EIDL is not intended to replace lost sales or profits, or for expansion.



Small Business Debt Relief Program Under this program, the U.S. SBA will cover all payments on existing non-disaster U.S. SBA loans, including principal, interest and fees for six months. This relief will also be available to borrowers who take out U.S. SBA loans within six months of March 27th, 2020.



Updated Labor Information for Small Businesses

As of 04/01/2020, the U.S. Department of Labor is providing an exemption from the emergency paid leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) for small businesses.

What you need to know:

“Employers with fewer than 50 employees may claim an exemption from the emergency paid leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), and the exemption applies specifically to leave taken for reasons of child care and school closures related to COVID-19, according to a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) guidance updated March 28.



Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, including religious and nonprofit organizations, are exempt from two aspects of the FFCRA’s provisions — (1) paid sick leave due to school closure, place of care closure or child care provider unavailability for COVID-19 related reasons; and (2) emergency paid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) — when doing so would jeopardize the viability of the business, DOL said. An “authorized officer” of the business must determine whether it meets this criteria, according to the guidance.



Beware of SCAMS!

Please be wary of scammers during this time. The U.S. SBA will NOT ask for money to complete a loan application and will NOT ask for personal information over email. All personal information is collected through U.S. SBA’s secure online portal. When in doubt, contact U.S. SBA’s Disaster Office for confirmation of any requests you receive.



U.S. SBA Disaster Office phone: 1-800-659-2955



U.S. SBA Disaster Office email: disastercustomerservice@sba.gov