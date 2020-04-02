Lincoln County Extension office open for business via internet service

Extension offices throughout Nevada can supply published information on a wide variety of agricultural, horticultural, fruit and vegetable gardening, nutritional, and many other educational topics that are of concern to rural Nevadans. Since the Governor has ordered most offices to be closed to the public during the time the state is under quarantine, Extension office doors will be temporarily shut but regular Extension services are still available via technology to continue helping the community. Therefore, please feel free to send Extension-related requests for information to the following email address: ddeever@unr.edu

Considering that these times represent an unprecedented national crisis, it’s possible that the Extension office could be flooded with requests, so please allow a couple working days for an email response. If finding the research-validated answer to a particular question might take the Extension office a little longer than usual, you will be notified of the delay as soon as possible. Thank you.