NIAA still holding out hope for spring sports

The NIAA is still in a “suspended” mode, assistant directory Donnie Nelson announced in an April 2 email. “We have not ‘cancelled’ the spring sports season. We are still hopeful to salvage something of the 2020 spring high school athletic season. Everything high school sports-wise is still at the will and pleasure of the school district superintendents.”

Nelson added, “Granted, we are now aiming at finishing with region-only championships. State tournaments are off the table with the new mandate (April 30).”

A memo from executive director Bart Thompson addressed the spring sports situation:

As you are aware, the Governor has directed that schools will not re-open through the end of April 2020 in conjunction with the Stay at Home Order announced yesterday. The NIAA has received word that the NIAA member schools located in California will be closed for the remainder of the school year and therefore will not be participating in any competition the NIAA is able to provide this spring.

The NIAA staff with input from classification representatives, has been putting together contingency plans based on schools re-opening with extracurricular activities on or about Friday, May 1, 2020. Should schools re-open and activities be permitted at that time, the plan, currently, is to begin interscholastic competition on Thursday or Friday, May 7 or 8.

It is anticipated in all spring sports, that there will be no State Tournament. A plan for competition in Region Tournaments/Meets is being devised. These tournaments will all be completed by May 16, the originally scheduled date for completion of state tournaments. Due to travel considerations and the need to avoid out of class time, tournament formats will likely vary in different classifications.

In the individual sports of Swimming & Diving and Track & Field, schools would be able to compete in competition they arrange beginning May 7, 2020. Entry directly into the Region Meet for a maximum number of entries per event per school would make up the Region Meet.

In team sports (Baseball, Boys’ Volleyball, and Softball) all teams will be entered in their respective Region Tournament. Depending on the number of teams, Region Tournaments could start play as early as Friday, May 8. For tournaments that do not require a start date that early, schools would have the opportunity to schedule games beginning Thursday, May 7.

These are contingency plans and not absolute by any means. Adjustments can and likely will be made. There may be a need to limit the number of contests in which a school competes in sports where there is an opportunity for schools to schedule contests. This is to assure that an excessive intrusion into what will be limited classroom time between the re-opening of schools and the scheduled end of the school year does not occur.