Senior receives first team and MVP honors

Lincoln County High School’s Sadie Soderborg was named to the 2A All-State Girls Basketball First Team for the 2019-20 season. The senior also was named 2A All-Region MVP.

Teammates Vanessa Robison, Abby Mathews, Macie Howard, Gwendolyn Lamb, and Lexi Long also received recognition.

Morgan Stackhouse

