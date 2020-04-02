Lincoln County Record

Senior receives first team and MVP honors

Lincoln County High School’s Sadie Soderborg was named to the 2A All-State Girls Basketball First Team for the 2019-20 season. The senior also was named 2A All-Region MVP.

Teammates Vanessa Robison, Abby Mathews, Macie Howard, Gwendolyn Lamb, and Lexi Long also received recognition.

Senior Sadie Soderborg was named 2A All-Region MVP and was also named to the 2A All-State First Team.

2A All-State Girls Basketball
1st Team: Senior Sadie Soderborg
2nd Team: Sophomore Vanessa Robison and Freshman Abby Mathews

2A All-Region Girls
Basketball
MVP Sadie Soderborg
1st Team: Vanessa Robison and Abby Mathews
2nd Team: Senior Macie Howard and Junior Gwen Lamb
Honorable Mention:
Junior Lexi Long

