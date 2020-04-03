Restaurants persevere, provide take-out options

Helen Keller, the famous author and activist, once said, “Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.” During times like these, where most people are confined to their homes in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, community is of utmost importance. There is no better example of that than the way residents of Lincoln County have worked to support local small businesses which have been badly affected by the pandemic.

Normal operating procedures for many businesses have changed drastically, particularly in the service industry. Restaurants all around Lincoln County have closed their doors to the public, and while this kind of measure can lead to financial ruin, these eateries have managed to stay open by offering take-out orders. This has kept the doors open, but in many cases, hasn’t completely sheltered restaurants from financial loss.

The Knotty Pine in Caliente, for example, has had to send home a large portion of bar staff, though they have been able to retain restaurant staff to fill take-out orders. Unfortunately, no employee cutbacks can quite overcome the loss of two-thirds of the Knotty Pine’s business.

The Side Track, also in Caliente, has had to let most of its staff go. It, too, has embraced take-out orders, though the menu is slightly limited due to the low number of staff. According to co-owner Jamie Van Roekel, their efforts to comply and encourage members of the community to stay quarantined has had the unfortunate side effect of losing the personal touch that used to come with their service.

While they cannot financially support the service industry like they used to, the citizens of Lincoln County are still making a concerted effort to help businesses when they can. According to Wendy Kirchesh, one of the managers of the Knotty Pine, people come to the restaurant just to purchase a cup of coffee. According to another source, some families are purposefully ordering meals from the Silver Cafe in Pioche just to make sure that they support their local eateries.

“Some people will drive by and honk,” Kirchesh mentioned during an interview, “and I just can’t believe how amazing Lincoln County has been.”

“It is super important that locals support businesses,” Van Roekel said, “not just us, but everybody.”