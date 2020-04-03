Senior citizens lose social outlets during pandemic

Sometimes, with the amount of information being distributed on the effects and widespread prevalence of COVID-19, it can be easy to forget about the largest group of affected and at-risk individuals in the country: seniors citizens.

Those 65 and older make up about 25 percent of the population in Lincoln County, according to census data. With the senior centers around Lincoln County limiting their services to help stop the spread of the virus, many seniors are feeling the effects.

“The main impact is that we’re deprived of our social interaction,” said Irving Wright, an active senior citizen, educator and member of the senior center board in Panaca. Wright said the senior center was a place for people to come together, not just a place to eat lunch. He talked about how they were working towards getting more activities in the senior center, such as a recently acquired pool table that was going to be reupholstered prior to the enactment of safety measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Wright, who is involved in the Constitution Preservation Group that meets from time to time to help promote constitutional values, is maintaining his physical health by frequenting the small gym in Panaca, provided there aren’t too many people when he visits. Wright is also keeping himself busy by embracing many online services, such as streaming sites and a recent Amazon Prime subscription.

Wright is still looking to the future of the senior center, and he’s excited to see the addition of the aforementioned pool table and a newly added sink, which will have to be installed before the center begins serving lunch again.

The nursing home in Caliente is currently closed to visitors. But, as people in the county find ways to serve those in quarantine to the best of their abilities and as the high-risk victims of this isolation find ways to serve and keep themselves healthy, the end should prove to be a powerful reminder of how communities can come together.