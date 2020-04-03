Seven in county arrested on fraud charges

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee announced an arrest of seven persons in connection with check fraud.

The arrests were made the first week of March 2020 after the department was alerted to suspicious activity.

Following a thorough investigation and collaboration with a local financial institution’s fraud division, deputies reported, “We were able to identify multiple suspects in the area.”

Courtesy photo

Stash of marijuana taken in the serving of search warrants in the sheriff department check fraud case. Seven people were arrested in connection with the case.

Upon obtaining search warrants, deputies served three separate warrants and made seven arrests without incident in the northern part of the county.

Of the three residences searched, one was in Panaca, one in Caliente and a third between Panaca and Caliente. Names of the suspects have not yet been released.

After being alerted to the possible check frauds at local banks, deputies said, “When we looked into it, it was like an onion, peeling back layer after layer, which helped us to be able to develop a list of suspects.”

Upon serving the search warrants, multiple instances of check and credit card fraud were found, in addition to methamphetamines, six pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm that was in the possession of a felon.

The investigation began in early March, but deputies understand the fraud had been going on for several months and amounted to several thousand dollars.

Three of those arrested are being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center and four are out on their own recognizance.

It is believed all have been arraigned in Meadow Valley Justice Court.

The sheriff’s department said it “would like to thank all of our deputies for their hard work and NHP for their assistance with executing the search warrants.”

In the meantime, the sheriff continues to advise everyone to “be very careful about fraud and scam artists using the internet. There have been a number of local people taken advantage of by fraudsters on the internet and these can target any age group. It is just crazy what extents these people will go to, so be very wary and watchful.”